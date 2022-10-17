Copan man, 28, dies in crash late Sunday

A Copan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County late Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jimmie Hill, 28, was driving a 2010 Ford Expedition on North 3950 Road near Copan when the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.
No details of how the crash occurred were available.
