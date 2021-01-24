Contract dispute temporarily puts local nonprofit at odds with state after a decade of working for Oklahomans' health

“It’s a terrifically expensive condition for employers, and one that leads to complications and morbidities. So employers really benefit when they focus on getting the best possible care for folks with diabetes.”

Schwartz said the state’s decision makes no sense and that he can’t fathom what happened.

MyHealth was designed and built by physicians, hospitals and insurance carriers — like Blue Cross Blue Shield Oklahoma — in a collaborative effort with broad buy-in, he said.

“People had to agree on how it was run and put their support into it,” Schwartz said. “So the community had a voice in constructing this ‘public utility,’ if you will, and to me that’s one of the reasons it’s been successful.”

Fears for the uninsured if MyHealth is dropped

Jeanean Yanish, executive director of the Health Alliance for the Uninsured and a MyHealth board member, said Oklahoma already lags far behind other states in health outcomes and can ill afford a huge step backward. She fears that her uninsured clients — among the “most forgotten individuals” — will drop off the radar at a time when her alliance is working to assign case managers to help them better manage chronic conditions.