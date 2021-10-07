Continued unemployment claims’ four-week average in state declines for 10th consecutive week

Initial unemployment claims in the state, as well as continued claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, all declined in the most recent reporting week, and the continued claims’ four-week moving average declined for the 10th consecutive week, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday.

The agency also reported that the rate of clients' problem resolutions on their first calls to the agency has increased to 87% for the month of September, with call wait times declining to three minutes.

For the file week ending Sept. 25, the number of initial state claims totaled 2,090, a decrease of 81 from the previous week's level of 2,171.

For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 2,594, a decrease of 147 from the previous week's average of 2,741.

The number of continued claims totaled 19,394, a decrease of 1,926 from the previous week’s level of 21,320.

Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 21,668, a decrease of 1,470 from the previous week's average of 23,138.