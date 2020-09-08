Construction work begins today on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Drivers need to prepare for a year's worth of traffic disruptions on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday, construction crews will start placing signs, cones and barrels along I-44 between I-40 and SW 74 Street and on State Highway 152/Airport Road near I-44 in preparation for two related rehabilitation projects.
The first project will significantly impact traffic leaving Will Rogers World Airport when the eastbound State Highway 152/Airport Road ramp to eastbound I-44 (which runs north in that area) closes for about one month beginning Sept. 21. This is the primary ramp for traffic leaving the airport and heading north toward I-40 and downtown Oklahoma City.
K&R Builders Inc. of Wheatland was awarded this $610,000 construction contract, which is expected to take up to three months to complete.
Featured video: Largest highway project in cost for Tulsa to be considered
Throwback Tulsa: Building Gathering Place, which opened two years ago today
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Building Gathering Place
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!