Construction work begins today on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City

Construction work begins today on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Drivers need to prepare for a year's worth of traffic disruptions on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, construction crews will start placing signs, cones and barrels along I-44 between I-40 and SW 74 Street and on State Highway 152/Airport Road near I-44 in preparation for two related rehabilitation projects.

The first project will significantly impact traffic leaving Will Rogers World Airport when the eastbound State Highway 152/Airport Road ramp to eastbound I-44 (which runs north in that area) closes for about one month beginning Sept. 21. This is the primary ramp for traffic leaving the airport and heading north toward I-40 and downtown Oklahoma City.

K&R Builders Inc. of Wheatland was awarded this $610,000 construction contract, which is expected to take up to three months to complete.

