Complacency and COVID: Uncontrolled disease spread could cultivate new variant, prolong pandemic

Experts are keeping an eye on variants, such as lambda, gamma and delta-plus.

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said so far lambda and gamma don't "seem to be a big deal."

Clarke said delta-plus is a "small variation" of the delta variant that is "a little bit more infectious" and responsible recently for about 70% of new cases in the U.K. She said experts aren't sure why delta-plus hasn't similarly usurped delta as the dominant variant in the U.S.

"It is the most prominent issue that the U.K. has," Clarke said. "It's been effectively taking over the COVID infections in the U.K., and the expectation was that it would continue to spread westward like most viruses do globally and potentially come and take over the primary delta variant."

Clarke said there is speculation that the delta variant surge across the U.S. was so "unreasonably huge" this summer that we have enough immunity from natural infection and vaccinations to stymie delta-plus so far.