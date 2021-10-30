Complacency and COVID: Uncontrolled disease spread could cultivate new variant, prolong pandemic, official says

Complacency is the one issue that can still cause trouble and further prolong the pandemic, says Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer.

For the first time since June, Oklahoma’s weekly COVID-19 case rate last week was below the national rate and is substantially down from the delta variant’s peak.

However, both the state and U.S. case rates are roughly five times higher than in June, before the delta variant upended the low point of the pandemic this year. Oklahoma’s easing burden of the disease is welcome but not a clear indicator of or path toward ending the pandemic next year.

“I don’t think we can say that we’re out of the pandemic yet. I was reading this morning that Russia now has a huge outbreak in COVID-19; they’re seeing large numbers of cases now,” Bratzler said Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s weekly virtual media briefing. “That’s what worries me when we start talking about variants, because a new variant could come from any part of the world where there is uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“That’s what we saw happen in India, and we got the delta variant that came across Europe and then into the United States.”