Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa averaging 'very, very low' COVID-19 shots per day

Dart provided an update on the Community Vaccination Center during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly news conference.

"So far it's been very, very low, but we have been trying to market and campaign and send out appropriate information to people so that they all know it's a safe place, it's a viable place, and to please come take advantage of this opportunity," Dart said.

Dart said THD is nimble enough to adapt to this challenge and hopefully identify a solution. He said it doesn't make sense to deploy resources that aren't used or needed, so conversations will happen about the clinic's future if usage doesn't rise.

The resources could be redeployed or capacity reduced or operational hours altered — nothing is off the table, he said. Internally, he added, THD is discussing at what juncture it might go into neighborhoods with more of the vaccine itself, not just messaging.

In an effort separate from the mass operation, THD continues to schedule its Caring Van to provide mobile vaccination clinics in different ZIP codes throughout the county to reduce access barriers.

"We're trying to get out in neighborhoods, we're trying to meet with community groups to find out what the hesitancy might be or what might be contributing to access issues so we can overcome it," Dart said.

