Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa averaging 'very, very low' COVID-19 shots per day

The Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa's usage rate is "very, very low" after its first week of operation, Dr. Bruce Dart said Tuesday.
The regional FEMA office said the clinic is averaging about 100 to 150 COVID-19 vaccinations daily, though the capability is up to 3,000 shots per day for up to eight weeks. Officials are working on ways to persuade more people to take advantage of the opportunity.
Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director, said the federal government dispatched a group that arrived Sunday and participated in an orientation Monday to launch a door-to-door outreach effort in neighborhoods and at apartment complexes.
Team members are visiting with individuals or leaving behind information.
"Hopefully everybody who lives within these socially vulnerable areas will at least have an awareness that this clinic exists and how to get there and hopefully address any barriers that they've got to getting vaccinated," Dart said.
The mass vaccination site opened March 20 at Tulsa Community College's Northeast campus at 3727 E. Apache St. The site is a partnership among local, state and federal entities.
The site is available for any person ages 16-older, not just Tulsa County or Oklahoma residents, and has hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to offer flexibility in scheduling appointments.
Dart provided an update on the Community Vaccination Center during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly news conference.
"So far it's been very, very low, but we have been trying to market and campaign and send out appropriate information to people so that they all know it's a safe place, it's a viable place, and to please come take advantage of this opportunity," Dart said.
Dart said THD is nimble enough to adapt to this challenge and hopefully identify a solution. He said it doesn't make sense to deploy resources that aren't used or needed, so conversations will happen about the clinic's future if usage doesn't rise.
The resources could be redeployed or capacity reduced or operational hours altered — nothing is off the table, he said. Internally, he added, THD is discussing at what juncture it might go into neighborhoods with more of the vaccine itself, not just messaging.
In an effort separate from the mass operation, THD continues to schedule its Caring Van to provide mobile vaccination clinics in different ZIP codes throughout the county to reduce access barriers.
"We're trying to get out in neighborhoods, we're trying to meet with community groups to find out what the hesitancy might be or what might be contributing to access issues so we can overcome it," Dart said.