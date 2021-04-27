 Skip to main content
Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa averaging 'very, very low' COVID-19 shots per day
Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa averaging 'very, very low' COVID-19 shots per day

  Updated
Community Vaccination 1 (copy)

The mass vaccination site opened March 20 at Tulsa Community College's Northeast campus at 3727 E. Apache St. The site is a partnership among local, state and federal entities.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The Community Vaccination Center in north Tulsa's usage rate is "very, very low" after its first week of operation, Dr. Bruce Dart said Tuesday.

The regional FEMA office said the clinic is averaging about 100 to 150 COVID-19 vaccinations daily, though the capability is up to 3,000 shots per day for up to eight weeks. Officials are working on ways to persuade more people to take advantage of the opportunity.

Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director, said the federal government dispatched a group that arrived Sunday and participated in an orientation Monday to launch a door-to-door outreach effort in neighborhoods and at apartment complexes.

Team members are visiting with individuals or leaving behind information.

"Hopefully everybody who lives within these socially vulnerable areas will at least have an awareness that this clinic exists and how to get there and hopefully address any barriers that they've got to getting vaccinated," Dart said.

The site is available for any person ages 16-older, not just Tulsa County or Oklahoma residents, and has hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to offer flexibility in scheduling appointments.

Dart provided an update on the Community Vaccination Center during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly news conference.

"So far it's been very, very low, but we have been trying to market and campaign and send out appropriate information to people so that they all know it's a safe place, it's a viable place, and to please come take advantage of this opportunity," Dart said.

Dart said THD is nimble enough to adapt to this challenge and hopefully identify a solution. He said it doesn't make sense to deploy resources that aren't used or needed, so conversations will happen about the clinic's future if usage doesn't rise.

The resources could be redeployed or capacity reduced or operational hours altered — nothing is off the table, he said. Internally, he added, THD is discussing at what juncture it might go into neighborhoods with more of the vaccine itself, not just messaging.

In an effort separate from the mass operation, THD continues to schedule its Caring Van to provide mobile vaccination clinics in different ZIP codes throughout the county to reduce access barriers.

"We're trying to get out in neighborhoods, we're trying to meet with community groups to find out what the hesitancy might be or what might be contributing to access issues so we can overcome it," Dart said.

St. John's Ascension infectious disease specialist Dr. Anju Malik and Vernon Ame Church Reverend Dr. Robert Turner urge members for the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

 

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Community Vaccination Center

Location: Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for eight weeks.

Who: Any individuals ages 16 and older.

How to schedule: Local, state and federal personnel are staffing the clinic, which encourages appointments but will accept walk-ins.

Individuals may register for a time slot at tulsa-health.org/CVC or vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or by calling 211 for scheduling assistance.

Individuals ages 62 and older or who are disabled and need a free ride to and from the clinic may call the Tulsa Health Department's phone bank at 918-582-9355 and ask for COVID-19 vaccination information to be transferred to the appropriate call-takers.

Transit options: THD has partnered with LIFE Senior Services, which will provide the free rides.

Another option, Tulsa Transit has a bus stop at the TCC Northeast Campus.

The center is managed by the Tulsa Health Department in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Tulsa Community College, the Oklahoma National Guard and the Department of Defense.

AARP Oklahoma awarded $1,000 grants each to Tulsa Health Care Indian Resource Center and Pelivan Transit to provide homebound individuals with free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites in the Tulsa area.

Tulsa Health Care Indian Resource Center can be called at 918-588-1900.

Pelivan Transit can be called at 800-482-4594.

Source: Tulsa Health Department and AARP Oklahoma

Staff Writer

