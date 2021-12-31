Community pushes for homeless shelter after death of Wagoner woman found severely burned

Days after her death was reported, Mccurley began to organize a movement to clean out the area where Webb was found, in back of 511 W. Cherokee St. It was overgrown with plants, garbage, crumbled walls and graffiti. It was not a pretty sight for Wagoner, she’d agree.

Ninety percent of the people that have helped clean are homeless themselves, Mccurley said.

Now after three trailer loads of trash and counting, the area is looking more and more like a place of remembrance. The corner where officers found Jessica burned is littered (in a positive way) with painted messages from Jessica’s friends and family members. Folks have left flowers, balloons and candles to commemorate Webb’s presence.

‘House of Jessica’ would be a fitting name for the homeless shelter, Mccurley believes.

But the plans are far from completion. It needs to be a clear slab in order to reach their ultimate goal of a homeless shelter. Mccurley is in the process of applying for grants to make it happen.

“Jessica deserves better,” Mccurley said. “She couldn’t have died (in) vain. You have to push back darkness with every ounce of light you have, or you lose the battle.”