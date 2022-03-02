Committee OKs measure to let Oklahomans vote to ban abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters would get to decide a personhood measure under a bill passed by a legislative panel on Wednesday.

The Senate Rules Committee passed Senate Joint Resolution 17, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 10-2.

The measure, which says life begins at conception, would let the people vote to amend the state constitution.

“Unborn persons have protectable interests in life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry,” according to the measure.

The measure would ban abortion, except to prevent the death of a pregnant woman. It would apply to abortion induced by medication.

It would make the performance of an abortion manslaughter.

The measure is among several bills filed this session on abortion.

