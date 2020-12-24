Commerce man killed in Ottawa County collision

A Commerce man died Wednesday after stepping into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Travis Huff was walking south in the northbound lane of U.S. 69A about 8:50 p.m. when a vehicle driving north attempted to avoid him. Huff, 27, stepped into the path of the vehicle and was struck, according to the report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle's driver, a 45-year-old Miami woman, was not injured, the report states.
The woman's condition was apparently normal, and troopers attributed the cause of the collision to pedestrian action.