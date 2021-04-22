Commerce man killed in motorcycle crash in Picher

A Commerce man was killed when his motorcycle hit a pothole in Ottawa County on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Joe Bob Rickey, 46, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson on Netta Road near the East 20 Road intersection in Picher when he hit the pothole around 6:30 p.m. The motorcycle fell over and skidded across the road, troopers said.
Quapaw Nation Emergency Medical Services pronounced Rickey dead at the scene, the OHP reported.
