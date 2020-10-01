Coalition aims to stop illegal cockfighting, greyhound training in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY - Claiming that animal cruelty is rampant in Oklahoma and that a Haskell County deputy is among the abusers, a coalition of animal welfare groups on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to halt animal cruelty.

Among the cruelties cited by the coalition were illegal cockfighting, the use of live rabbits to train greyhounds and abuse of captive big cats and other exotic animals owned by private individuals and roadside zoos.

“Our investigation discovered a deputy sheriff involved in illegal animal cruelty,” said Christine Dorchak, president of GREY2K USA, a group that seeks to end dog racing.

Dorchak said her group obtained a video of a Haskell County deputy sheriff in Keota engaging in the illegal practice of using live rabbits as bait to train greyhounds for racing.

Featured video: Concerns about COVID-19 and flu season addressed by OSU Medicine Dr. Mousumi Som