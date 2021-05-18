Cluster of Indian variant cases in Oklahoma signals importance of vaccination amid overall infection downturn

Three of the 17 cases were fully immunized with the Moderna vaccine, according to the OSDH news release, and two were partially vaccinated. So 12 of the 17 individuals were completely unvaccinated. All 17 began experiencing symptoms from April 16-27.

Dr. Gitanjali Pai, the state's Chief Medical Officer, said that India strain was officially classified as a variant of concern on May 10 by the World Health Organization.

"From what we currently know, vaccination should still provide some protection against the B.1.617 variant, especially against severe illness — which underscores the need for Oklahomans to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Pai said in a statement.

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said Oklahoma's contact tracing and efforts to learn more details about the exposures are ongoing.

Stone said the cluster is indicative of why any person who exhibits symptoms should be tested — whether vaccinated or not — to track the disease's spread so the state can adjust how it is handling the pandemic if necessary.

"As we begin our return to normalcy across the nation, variants of any kind present the biggest threat to maintaining the decreases we’ve seen in community spread of the virus," Stone said.