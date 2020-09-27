CLEET hearing set for Delaware County sheriff-elect on question of falsified records

According to campaign materials and his resume, Berry was employed with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to 2012 and became CLEET-certified in 2008.

From 2006 to 2012, Berry was the arresting officer on approximately 301 cases, of which 85 cases were filed as a felony. Of those 85 felony cases, almost 40% or 33 cases were dropped, according to online court records.

Josh Lee, a criminal defense attorney based in Vinita, said the timing of those arrests should mean no extra work for the local District Attorney’s Office.

“The good news for prosecutors is none of his cases are currently pending or unresolved,” Lee said, noting the allegations cast a shadow over the convictions where Berry was the arresting officer.

Berry’s arrests included serious crimes: animal cruelty, burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, domestic abuse and more.

“What comes into question is the integrity of his previous arrests,” Lee said. “If he lied to get the job, would he lie to keep the job.

“Did he lie about a suspect’s confession or a consent to search?”

Those questions could be raised by a post-conviction relief motion from multiple defendants, he said.