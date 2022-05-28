 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claremore woman dies in collision on Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County

  Updated
  • 0

A Claremore woman is dead after a fatal collision Friday on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County, the Oklahoma High Patrol reports.

Susan Blackburn was riding in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler heading westbound on the turnpike approximately 4 miles east of Locust Grove around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a bridge pier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in good condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

