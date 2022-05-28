Claremore woman dies in collision on Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County

A Claremore woman is dead after a fatal collision Friday on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County, the Oklahoma High Patrol reports.
Susan Blackburn was riding in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler heading westbound on the turnpike approximately 4 miles east of Locust Grove around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a bridge pier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in good condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
Chris covers video games, television and other aspects of geek culture. He is a host and producer of The Prairie Nerds Podcast. Phone: 918-732-8113
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.