Claremore Veterans Day Parade accepting applications

Applications for the annual Claremore Veterans Day Parade are being accepted through Sunday, Oct. 31.

The parade is set for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and will begin at 11:11 a.m., marching from the Expo Center down Will Rogers Boulevard, finishing up at the Gazebo.

Applications for the parade can be downloaded at claremorevetsparade.com or picked up in person at MSM Payne Funeral Home, the Gun Museum or the JR Hooper VFW Post.

All individuals or groups wishing to be in the parade must have a parade application filled out, with an email address included.

Any entry received after the deadline of Oct. 31 will be put at the end of the parade.

For more information, contact Candy at 918-342-5730 mornings or 918-829-9668 in the afternoon or evening.