Claremore City Council passes mask mandate with 5-2 vote

Claremore became the latest city in the Tulsa area to pass a face-covering requirement at an at-times contentious special Friday evening meeting of the City Council.

The mandate passed with a 5-2 vote, with Councilors Dennis Grace, Scott Savage, Ken Hays and Will DeMier and Mayor Bill Flanagan voting in favor. Flanagan voted via video conference because he said he had a potential positive COVID-19 test and was awaiting subsequent testing.

Councilors Justin Michael and Brian Callender voted against the mandate. Michael said he considered voting for the mandate because he feared a looming shutdown, but not one he claimed was based in fact.

“I have employees from my other businesses, and I worried we might be shut down,” Michael said. “I’m not worried we might be shut down because of cases. I’m worried we might be shut down because of political influence forcing our leadership to shut me down for no good reason.”

Callender said there was “no way in hell” he would vote for a mandate and joined Michael in claiming that mandates elsewhere, Tulsa included, aren’t working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Callender claimed that the continued spread of the virus isn’t from a lack of face coverings but from people not washing their hands.