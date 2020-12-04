Civil War program, Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit on tap this weekend at Honey Springs

RENTIESVILLE — The role the Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes played in the U.S. Civil War will be the subject of a free virtual program Saturday courtesy of the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center.

“Choctaw and Chickasaw Involvement in the Civil War and the Battle of Honey Springs” will begin at 1 p.m. The online-only presentation will be viewable on the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/honeysprings.

Saturday also marks the kickoff at the center of a temporary Tulsa Historical Society traveling exhibit on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The exhibit, “Tulsa 1921,” will be on display through Dec. 19.

The center is located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.

