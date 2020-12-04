 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Civil War program, Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit on tap this weekend at Honey Springs

Civil War program, Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit on tap this weekend at Honey Springs

{{featured_button_text}}

RENTIESVILLE — The role the Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes played in the U.S. Civil War will be the subject of a free virtual program Saturday courtesy of the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center.

“Choctaw and Chickasaw Involvement in the Civil War and the Battle of Honey Springs” will begin at 1 p.m. The online-only presentation will be viewable on the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/honeysprings.

Saturday also marks the kickoff at the center of a temporary Tulsa Historical Society traveling exhibit on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The exhibit, “Tulsa 1921,” will be on display through Dec. 19.

The center is located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.

Featured video:

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News