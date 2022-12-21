City of Stillwater claims military aircraft carrying Air Force team damages airport

An "unauthorized" landing of a military aircraft carrying the Air Force women's basketball team damaged Stillwater's airport, the city said in a news release.

The landing of the U.S. Air Force C17 Globe Master carrying the team damaged the runway and taxiways at the airport, the city said.

Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the subsurface assessed for potential long-term damage, according to the city.

The aircraft landed around noon on Sunday, bringing the Air Force women’s basketball team to Tuesday's game against Oklahoma State University, which OSU won 62-44.

"Charter flights are required to receive permission prior to using the airport to ensure safety equipment, such as the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) services, are in place as well as to make sure the airport can accommodate all needs. In this case, this prior approval was neither requested nor granted by airport administration," the city said.

Stillwater’s published runway maximum weight capacity is 310,000 pounds for dual tandem aircraft, and the C-17 that landed is approximately 400,000 pounds (45 tons over weight limit). Because of the extreme excess weight, engineers are determining the best method for assessing damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.

Because the airfield pavement consists of multiple levels, potential damage can be feet beneath the surface and not be evident at the surface for years, the city said.

Tools like ground-penetrating radar may need to be deployed to gain a better understanding of what lies beneath the surface.

In October, the Air Force baseball team requested permission to land at the airport with the same aircraft type and was denied due to weight limits. The airport maintains published runway data, available to all pilots, that clearly requires prior approval for charters and lists the maximum allowable weight for each runway. At this time, it is unknown why the pilot decided to land at the Stillwater airport.

Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel and the city administration are in communications with the Air Force and have requested that the Federal Aviation Administration open an investigation into the incident, the city said.