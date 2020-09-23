 Skip to main content
Citizens not entitled to receive public records by email, judge rules

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Custer County judge says Oklahoma's Open Records Act needs a legislative fix to account for modern communication styles, i.e. email.

The Open Records Act's stated purpose is to ensure "the public's right of access to … government records."

Custer County District Judge Jill Weedon ruled this summer, though, that the law does not entitle citizens to receive public records by email, upholding the county sheriff's refusal to send a police report to a professor.

"Obviously, the [Open Records Act] is due a legislative update," Weedon wrote in her July 23 order.

