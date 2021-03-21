Cities object to federal proposal to downgrade their population classification

“The Lawton metropolitan statistical area (MSA) consists of two counties, Comanche County and Cotton County, within southwestern Oklahoma,” Cleghorn said. “While the total population of the MSA according to the 2010 Census was slightly more than 130,000, the population of the Lawton urbanized area within the MSA is just under 97,000.

“Currently, each MSA must have at least one urbanized area of 50,000 or more inhabitants. If this number changes to 100,000, Lawton ... would lose this designation.”

Enid, meanwhile, with an area population of about 61,000, would be well under the proposed new 100,000 threshold to be called a metropolitan statistical area.

Last week, Lawton, Enid and state Department of Commerce officials teamed up to issue a statement on the issue that was sent out to area newspapers.

In their statement, officials representing the three entities described the impact the measure could have on smaller and mid-size cities.

“Changing the MSA designation will group all cities with populations between 1–99,999 into one category,” their statement read. “The capacity of a city with 10,000 in population is dramatically different than a city with 75,000 in population.