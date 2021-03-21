Cities object to federal proposal to downgrade their population classification

A federal proposal that would eliminate two Oklahoma cities from the ranks of metropolitan areas is more than just a label change, according to opponents of the measure.
Rather, increasing the population threshold for cities to be called “metropolitan statistical areas” could be detrimental to Enid, Lawton and even smaller populated cities, opponents say.
In fact, the proposed change could have a ripple effect on the ability for small and mid-size cities to recruit business, to receive federal funding and to qualify for grant funding, according to a statement jointly released by Enid, Lawton and Oklahoma Department of Commerce officials.
State officials worry the change could end up pitting smaller cities against larger ones like Lawton and Enid for funding, economic investment and other policy decisions, if the latter two are no longer designated as metropolitan statistical areas.
At issue is a proposal from the federal Office of Management and Budget that would increase the threshold for cities to be considered metropolitan statistical areas from 50,000 to 100,000.
Currently, metropolitan statistical areas are urban areas with populations of at least 50,000, while micropolitan statistical areas have populations between 10,000 and 49,999.
A metropolitan area includes the population of the main city, the county it is enclosed by and neighboring county populations.
The proposal would result in 144 areas in 45 states and Puerto Rico losing their metropolitan statistical area designation, according to opponents.
While the OMB claims it establishes and maintains these population areas solely for statistical purposes, those affected by the proposed change say it doesn’t prevent others from using the population designations when it comes to deciding grant awards, economic development and other funding.
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said in a written statement Friday that the city opposes any changes to its MSA designation.
“While we understand that the MSA standards and the U.S. Census Bureau definition are intended to be used solely for statistical purposes, in practice the changes will have profound implications for the affected communities,” Cleghorn said. “Lawton takes great pride in the diversity of our community. The programs affected by this proposed change would have a disproportionate impact on our minority population, creating greater inequities.”
He called on federal officials to further study the matter before making any changes.
While Lawton’s current metropolitan population is about 126,000, the proposed change would cause it to be reclassified as a micropolitan statistical area under the OMB proposal.
Cleghorn explained it this way:
“The Lawton metropolitan statistical area (MSA) consists of two counties, Comanche County and Cotton County, within southwestern Oklahoma,” Cleghorn said. “While the total population of the MSA according to the 2010 Census was slightly more than 130,000, the population of the Lawton urbanized area within the MSA is just under 97,000.
“Currently, each MSA must have at least one urbanized area of 50,000 or more inhabitants. If this number changes to 100,000, Lawton ... would lose this designation.”
Enid, meanwhile, with an area population of about 61,000, would be well under the proposed new 100,000 threshold to be called a metropolitan statistical area.
Last week, Lawton, Enid and state Department of Commerce officials teamed up to issue a statement on the issue that was sent out to area newspapers.
In their statement, officials representing the three entities described the impact the measure could have on smaller and mid-size cities.
“Changing the MSA designation will group all cities with populations between 1–99,999 into one category,” their statement read. “The capacity of a city with 10,000 in population is dramatically different than a city with 75,000 in population.
“This proposed change has the possibility of pitting these cities against one another in the fight for funding and resources. In this scenario, the smaller cities are at a greater disadvantage.”
The issue has drawn interest from lawmakers.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was among 53 House colleagues who signed a letter last week expressing opposition to the measure. The letter was sent to acting Office of Management & Budget Director Rob Fairweather.
“The Congressman is very concerned about the recommendations from OMB’s Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee,” said Patrick Bond, communications director for Lucas. “Not only would the change impact the designation of Enid and Lawton, but doing so these communities would either lose complete access to certain federal programs or see greatly diminished federal funding- federal funding that has been crucial to communities like Enid and Lawton during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rural communities across the country utilize the classification system for hugely important funding streams, and making these changes would irresponsibly classify rural, busying hubs such as Enid and Lawton the same as smaller, rural communities that are dotted throughout Oklahoma’s Third District, creating unequitable challenges for our smaller communities.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole had a similar sentiment to the proposal, when reached for comment.
“I was recently made aware of this concerning proposal, and I certainly do not support it,” Cole said, through a spokesperson Friday. “The change would have severe implications for communities in the Fourth District and other parts of our state. In the days ahead, my office will continue to evaluate the proposal and seek to identify solutions to provide continuity for the affected communities.”
A 60-day public comment period drew over 400 written comments.
The OMB said it will issue a final recommendation at a later date.
Featured video: