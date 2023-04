The westbound Cimarron Turnpike (U.S. 412) ramp to Oklahoma 99 near Hallett and Jennings will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday through mid-May for stormwater pipe installation, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has announced.

Westbound motorists from the Tulsa and Keystone Lake areas bound for the Hallett and Jennings area can detour using westbound U.S. 64 through Cleveland to southbound Oklahoma 99, the agency said in a press release.