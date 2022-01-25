 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chouteau man, 35, killed while riding ATV in Mayes County
Chouteau man, 35, killed while riding ATV in Mayes County

  • Updated
A 35-year-old driver of an off-road vehicle died in a crash Sunday.

William Muhlhauser was driving a 2009 Polaris 850 on a county road about 3 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County when the ATV crashed, according to a preliminary report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Muhlhauser, of Chouteau, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Troopers listed the cause of the crash and the driver’s condition as under investigation.

