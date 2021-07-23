 Skip to main content
Choctaw cultural center opens in Oklahoma
Choctaw cultural center opens in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Choctaw Nation’s new cultural center tells the stories of 600 generations.

Choctaw Cultural Center

Location: 1919 Hina Hanta Way, Calera

Ribbon-cutting: 10 a.m. Friday

Admission: Adults, $12; children ages 4-12, $6; children ages 0-3, free; Choctaw citizens, free.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, closed.

Information: choctawculturalcenter.com

