Child dies after crawling under stopped vehicle in Stillwater

A child died in Stillwater on Thursday when she crawled under a vehicle unbeknownst to its driver, police said.

Stillwater police responded to the parking lot of Cowboy Town Apartments, 2001 N. Perkins Road, about 8:20 p.m. and began trying to save the little girl's life, according to a news release.

She was taken to Stillwater Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the driver had stopped briefly in the parking lot to speak with people standing nearby. They were unaware the child had crawled under the vehicle until the driver attempted to drive away.

The driver immediately stopped upon recognizing the situation and joined others in trying to save the child before police arrived.

