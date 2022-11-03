Chickasha welcomes 50-foot leg lamp to new downtown park

The grand opening of a Chickasha downtown park will feature a permanent 50-foot statue of the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story," similar to the inflatable one that went viral in 2020, as the city hopes to bring in upwards of $1 million per year in tourism.

Nolan James, who helped the southwestern Oklahoma town start its nationally recognized Festival of Light display 30 years ago, died in 2020. His obituary mentioned that he was the creator of the leg lamp in the holiday classic film "A Christmas Story."

Jim Cowan, president of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, said he knew that James had been an art professor at University of Oklahoma but hadn't known he was the inventor of the leg lamp.

"It's 2020; we were like, 'Let's just do something crazy,' so we had a customized inflatable leg lamp produced and brought in," Cowan said. "We put it up, and the story went all over the country. We were on the front page of the London Daily Mail on Christmas Day of 2020; we were featured in Tokyo, Japan, so, literally, the story went viral."

A storm came through two days before Christmas 2021, though, and the 40-foot inflatable leg lamp was ripped beyond repair. Since the inflatable couldn't keep up with the Oklahoma winds, the Chamber of Commerce eventually decided the lamp should become a permanent attraction.

"We raised $1.4 million dollars in private donations, and we decided to build a new downtown park," Cowan said. "The 50 foot leg lamp is the new feature item in Phase 1 of the park.

"What we saw in 2020 was an additional $1 million economic impact during the holiday season from the inflatable, so we are hoping to exceed that this year with the permanent one."

The idea behind making it permanent is to have tourism flowing year round.

"We want people to come through Chickasha not just during the Christmas holidays," Cowan said.

The structure was made locally by Midwest Cooling Towers.

Changes to the city's Festival of Light for its 30th anniversary include more lights and the continuation of shuttle service because city officials want to avoid having people stuck in long lines.

"Because we're doing that, we believe that will have people stay in Chickasha longer," Cowan said.

The grand opening of the new park at 101 Chickasha Ave. will take place this Saturday, when the leg lamp's light will be switched on by Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell at 7 p.m.

The Chickasha Festival of Light at Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S. Ninth St., includes a ferris wheel and carousel, an ice skating rink, carriage rides and food trucks in addition to light displays. The festival runs from Nov. 19 through New Year's Eve.