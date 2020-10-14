Chickasaw Nation reservation still exists, judge rules in Oklahoma death row inmate's case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A McClain County district judge ruled Tuesday that death row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse was wrongly tried in state court because the crime was committed on the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation and the victims were members of the tribe.
“This Court finds that Congress established a reservation for the Chickasaw Nation, and Congress never specifically erased those boundaries and disestablished the reservation,” Judge Leah Edwards wrote. “Therefore, the crime occurred in Indian Country.”
The ruling by Edwards was the first judicial recognition of the Chickasaw reservation in the wake of the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision in July that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished.
State judges have ruled in other cases in recent weeks that the Cherokee, Choctaw and Seminole reservations were never disestablished. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to decide, possibly before the end of the year, whether to uphold those rulings and establish a standard for handling hundreds of cases affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Jimcy McGirt.
