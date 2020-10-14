 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chickasaw Nation reservation still exists, judge rules in Oklahoma death row inmate's case

Chickasaw Nation reservation still exists, judge rules in Oklahoma death row inmate's case

{{featured_button_text}}
Shaun Bosse

Shaun Bosse is pictured in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A McClain County district judge ruled Tuesday that death row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse was wrongly tried in state court because the crime was committed on the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation and the victims were members of the tribe.

“This Court finds that Congress established a reservation for the Chickasaw Nation, and Congress never specifically erased those boundaries and disestablished the reservation,” Judge Leah Edwards wrote. “Therefore, the crime occurred in Indian Country.”

The ruling by Edwards was the first judicial recognition of the Chickasaw reservation in the wake of the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision in July that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished.

State judges have ruled in other cases in recent weeks that the Cherokee, Choctaw and Seminole reservations were never disestablished. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to decide, possibly before the end of the year, whether to uphold those rulings and establish a standard for handling hundreds of cases affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Jimcy McGirt.

Click here to read more at Oklahoman.com.

Gallery: Oklahoma death row inmates

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized
State and Regional News

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized

  • Updated

With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll rose to 1,091, and 749 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, also a new high. Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department.

Related: Baylor suspends all football-related activities; Cowboys are scheduled to play Baylor next week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News