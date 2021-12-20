Cherokees move forward on hunting, fishing plan without new state compact

OKLAHOMA CITY — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Monday signed an executive order asserting the tribe’s treaty rights for its citizens to hunt and fish within the tribe’s reservation.
The action comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes could not agree on terms of a new compact.
The move would allow Cherokee citizens the right to hunt and fish within the tribe’s 7,000-square-mile reservation without state licenses, Hoskin has said.
The Choctaw Nation took similar action, according to its website.
“Our position is that all Oklahomans, unless excepted otherwise under Oklahoma law, must purchase hunting and fishing licenses in order to engage in those activities within the state,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman.
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation will rely on its existing law to regulate hunting and fishing activities among Cherokee citizens within the tribe’s reservation area in northeast Oklahoma.
“As I have said before, the Cherokee Nation has outlasted many who tried to take away our sovereignty and destroy our identity as a people,” Hoskin said. “Gov. Stitt’s refusal to work in good faith with tribal nations on a hunting and fishing compact that has provided millions of dollars in previous years to state conservation efforts is astounding, but it is not going to hinder our efforts to exercise our inherent rights as Cherokees — rights that have been reinforced in treaties with the United States.”
In a Nov. 30 letter to Hoskin, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Stitt’s secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage, said that under the current compacts, the tribe was offered hunting and fishing licenses at steeply discounted rates compared to those who are not tribal members.
The state offered the tribe the ability to purchase the licenses at the same rate nontribal members pay, something Hoskin called an “insult” and “not a serious offer.”
In a Friday letter to Hoskin, Stitt said the state decided to renegotiate the hunting and fishing compacts for several reasons.
The nation failed to meet its obligation to purchase 150,000 licenses each year, Stitt wrote.
As a result, the state has “suffered actual monetary damages in excess of ten million dollars, inclusive of compact fees and federal dollars.”
But due to a compact negotiated by a prior administration, the state may not be able to recover the money which is entitled due to the tribe’s breach, the letter said.
Chad Harsha, Cherokee Nation secretary of natural resources, said the tribe was not in breach of the compacts. Its participation has not cost the state money, but generated millions, he said.
Any issue with decreased licenses lands squarely with the state and its requirements, which were stricter than what the compacts and federal regulations required, Harsha said.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation gets funds through the sales of hunting and fishing licenses and the federal excise tax on hunting and fishing equipment.
The federal excise tax is apportioned back to the states based on a number of factors including the number of hunting and fishing licenses sold.
Every license sold contributes to how much in federal dollars come back to the state.
Stitt in the letter said non-tribal members have been required to pay significantly more than members of the tribe for the same licenses.
Oklahomans should not expect him to continue entering into compacts or agreements that are not being honored by the other party, strip the state of its ability to meaningfully enforce the agreement and are fundamentally inequitable, Stitt wrote.
The Cherokee Nation will not issue a specific hunting or fishing license, but will allow its citizens to use their tribal citizenship card or Cherokee Nation photo ID in place of a license, according to the tribe.
Cherokee citizens will be required to follow bag limits and season dates in accordance with Cherokee Nation law, which align with those of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, according to the tribe.
Hunters and anglers must still have landowner permission to hunt and fish on private property as they always have, according to the Cherokee Nation.
The existing hunting and fishing compact between the Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and the state of Oklahoma expires Dec. 31.
The landmark compacts between the Cherokee and Choctaw nations and the state were among the first state-tribal agreements of their kind in the country when first signed in 2016.
The Cherokee Nation’s compact has generated more than $32 million for the state over its lifetime, allowing the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to dedicate the funding for wildlife management planning and operations, law enforcement and conservation efforts, benefiting Natives and non-Natives alike, according to the Cherokee Nation.
Although tribes have guaranteed hunting and fishing rights on their reservations under treaties with the U.S., the compacts allowed for a coordinated, intergovernmental system that provided expanded hunting and fishing opportunities for tribal citizens throughout the state of Oklahoma, according to the Cherokee Nation.