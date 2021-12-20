Cherokees move forward on hunting, fishing plan without new state compact

OKLAHOMA CITY — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Monday signed an executive order asserting the tribe’s treaty rights for its citizens to hunt and fish within the tribe’s reservation.

The action comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes could not agree on terms of a new compact.

The move would allow Cherokee citizens the right to hunt and fish within the tribe’s 7,000-square-mile reservation without state licenses, Hoskin has said.

The Choctaw Nation took similar action, according to its website.

“Our position is that all Oklahomans, unless excepted otherwise under Oklahoma law, must purchase hunting and fishing licenses in order to engage in those activities within the state,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman.

Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation will rely on its existing law to regulate hunting and fishing activities among Cherokee citizens within the tribe’s reservation area in northeast Oklahoma.