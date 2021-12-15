Cherokee Nation unveils plan for new Tahlequah hospital

The new hospital, still in the design phase, is expected to provide at least twice the space as the existing Hastings facility, with an increased bed capacity for critical care patients and inpatient dialysis.

"It will also offer expanded space for the hospital’s increasing number of births in the labor and delivery department over the years," according to a news release. "In fiscal year 2020, nearly 900 babies were born at W.W. Hastings Hospital."

The outpatient health center in Salina will offer more space after the Cherokee Nation A-Mo Health Center opened in 1996, according to the release.

“I think this will allow us to really fulfill the vision and expectations of Cherokee Nation Health Services that hadn’t been met in previous years due to aging facilities and outdated equipment,” said Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh. “Now this entire Tahlequah campus, as well as the health center in Salina, will be a place where people will heal, families will rejoice, and students will learn. It’s definitely a turning point for the citizens of the Cherokee Nation.”

The tribe also announced a planned agreement with Northeastern State University for a donation to its college of optometry of up to $5 million.