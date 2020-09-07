Cherokee Nation to start $25 million construction, remodel and manufacturing projects in response to COVID-19

Cherokee Nation officials will construct eight buildings and remodel four as part of the tribe's response to COVID-19.
The various projects are estimated to cost about $25 million. The projects include a new health center for Cherokee Nation employees in Tahlequah, a drive-through outreach facility in Stilwell, protective equipment manufacturing in Hulbert and Stilwell, office space for social distancing in Catoosa and Muskogee, and storage and food outreach space in Vinita, Kansas, Belfonte and Jay, according to a news release.
“The Cherokee Nation is putting our CARES Act funding from the U.S. Treasury to great use in our Cherokee communities by investing in this $25 million project that will provide jobs and ongoing needed safety equipment, ensure our elders do not struggle with food insecurity through this pandemic, add space for employee safety and provide a new health center for our Cherokee Nation employees that is close to our tribal complex and can treat for a range of illness as well as test for COVID-19,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a prepared statement.
Cherokee Nation officials will break ground on nine of those projects throughout Tuesday at their respective sites.
