Cherokee Nation to expand resources, shelter for domestic violence victims

Cherokee women and families in need of rescue from domestic violence will soon need look no further than their tribe.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., first lady January Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner unveiled facility plans for a One Fire Victim Services office in Tahlequah and a new transitional housing center in Stilwell after recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Hoskin called it "a proud day in the Cherokee Nation" and offered all of the credit for the initiative to his wife.
“The First Lady encouraged us early on to do more in the area of domestic violence prevention, provide more services and get services out into the community, and that is what we are doing — investing in our advocacy program and helping our citizens who need help with a safe space for rebuilding,” he said in a news release.
One Fire, which stands for Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape and Endangerment, offers a variety of services to women who are victims of a crime and who live within the tribe's reservation boundaries. Services include housing and legal and advocacy assistance, the release states.
The program's headquarters will move from its current location inside the Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex to a larger facility in Tahlequah with more private office spaces for one-on-one consultation with clients. It will also welcome more victim advocates, with 19 employees being fully staffed.
The new transitional housing facility in Stilwell is projected to include seven apartments, each featuring a kitchen, living room and bedrooms, as well as a communal utility room, playroom and classroom.
The tribe also plans to build three three-bedroom houses behind the transitional facility.
“It’s critical that Cherokees have a safe and secure place to go when they must flee an abusive situation,” January Hoskin said in the release.
“Far too often in northeast Oklahoma, when this type of emergency need arises, all the beds at area shelters are full and there is simply no place to go, and that’s when women and families in need get turned out onto the street. Now, because we are taking on this endeavor, Cherokee women can have a safe place to go, and we will not be dependent on other people or other nonprofits.
"As a mother of Cherokee children and grandmother of Cherokee grandchildren, this effort is really important to me.”
Housing is one of the primary barriers abuse victims face after choosing to leave their abusive partners, One Fire Victim Services Interim Director Shawna Duch said in the release.
“Though emergency shelters can be a source of immediate short-term safety, One Fire Transitional Housing facility can offer victims a housing option and supportive services for up to 12 months,” Duch said. “(The) program will give survivors the time and services they need to achieve goals for long-term safety and stability.”
For more information on One Fire Victims Services, those interested may visit onefire.cherokee.org or call 918-772-4260. Those in need of emergency assistance should call One Fire’s emergency helpline, 866-458-5399.
