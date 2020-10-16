Cherokee Nation to expand resources, shelter for domestic violence victims

Cherokee women and families in need of rescue from domestic violence will soon need look no further than their tribe.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., first lady January Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner unveiled facility plans for a One Fire Victim Services office in Tahlequah and a new transitional housing center in Stilwell after recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Hoskin called it "a proud day in the Cherokee Nation" and offered all of the credit for the initiative to his wife.

“The First Lady encouraged us early on to do more in the area of domestic violence prevention, provide more services and get services out into the community, and that is what we are doing — investing in our advocacy program and helping our citizens who need help with a safe space for rebuilding,” he said in a news release.

One Fire, which stands for Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape and Endangerment, offers a variety of services to women who are victims of a crime and who live within the tribe's reservation boundaries. Services include housing and legal and advocacy assistance, the release states.