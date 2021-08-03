Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Cherokee Nation Health Services is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system, it announced Tuesday.

More than 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the largest number of cases since January, the Cherokee Nation said in a news release. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90% of the news cases.

As well as suspending elective surgeries, the Cherokee Nation is reactivating its surge plan for W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah to increase in-patient capacity by 50% "to care for the rising number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization," the news release states.

The surge plan for Hastings Hospital reallocates non-ICU beds to emergency use so the hospital can care for more COVID-19 patients.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 80% of the new COVID cases.

“The current swell in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations is driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, according to our Cherokee Nation Health Services and Public Health teams, both of which are working around the clock to address this situation,” Hoskin said.