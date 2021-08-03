Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Cherokee Nation Health Services is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system, it announced Tuesday.
More than 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the largest number of cases since January, the Cherokee Nation said in a news release. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90% of the news cases.
As well as suspending elective surgeries, the Cherokee Nation is reactivating its surge plan for W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah to increase in-patient capacity by 50% "to care for the rising number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization," the news release states.
The surge plan for Hastings Hospital reallocates non-ICU beds to emergency use so the hospital can care for more COVID-19 patients.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 80% of the new COVID cases.
“The current swell in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations is driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, according to our Cherokee Nation Health Services and Public Health teams, both of which are working around the clock to address this situation,” Hoskin said.
“Not only is COVID-19 putting added pressures and risks on our hospital, health centers and our amazing health care team tasked with treating COVID patients, but the resurgence once again threatens the overall well-being of the Cherokee Nation and the most vulnerable among us, including our Cherokee elders.”
The rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state and in neighboring regions also played a role in the reactivation of the tribal health system’s surge plan and temporary suspension of elective surgery.
“After the surge in December 2020, this is the last thing that we wanted," said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. "Reactivating the surge plan and temporarily suspending elective surgery will help save lives by ensuring that critical care efforts are maximized — but vaccination is our best weapon against this virus.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Cherokee Nation health centers for anyone, regardless of tribal citizenship or residency, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled by calling 539-234-4099.
Since December, more than 65,000 vaccinations have been administered through the Cherokee Nation health system.
Muscogee Nation press secretary Jason Salsman said the Muscogee Nation Department of Health is having similar discussions about COVID-19 hospitalization surges but has not yet made any decisions regarding suspending services.