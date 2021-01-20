Cherokee Nation starts COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, citizens 55 and older

The Cherokee Nation is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for Cherokee Nation teachers and child care workers, food distribution program employees and other "critical infrastructure staff," as well as tribal citizens 55 and older.

The Cherokee Nation is now in Phase 2A of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the tribe said in a news release.

Phase 2A includes the tribe’s critical workers such as teachers, child care and head start staff, infrastructure support and food distribution program staff.

Since receiving its first distribution of vaccines on Dec. 14, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 6,500 vaccinations, including to about 900 Cherokee language speakers.

Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only for Cherokee Nation Health Services patients within Phase 1 and now Phase 2A.

Those that meet the criteria can schedule an appointment by calling 539-234-4099. Appointments are being scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. Walk-ins are not being taken.

For more information, go to health.cherokee.org.