TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation leaders broke ground Tuesday on a $10 million Career Readiness Campus Tuesday.

It will be the new home of the Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and provide space for expanded training opportunities in construction fields that include electrical, plumbing, masonry, and heating and air conditioning.

Located on a 20-acre tract southwest of Tahlequah, the campus also will house the tribe's high-voltage lineman and fiber technician training programs.

"Career training for Cherokee citizens must be every bit as valued as a college education," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "We have put over $30 million toward that effort since 2019 and now, this new funding marks another major education investment.

"With this new career readiness campus, we’ll continue to work with our partners in the region in CareerTech centers, but we will now have our own facility for some of our unique programs, in turn helping improve citizens’ lives and employability. This will make our communities and our Nation stronger."

In September, the Council of the Cherokee Nation approved an amendment to the tribe’s 2019 legislation known as the Career Readiness Act. The amendment commits an additional $10 million to the legislation to start building the new campus. When complete, the campus will help train thousands of Cherokees in career trade programs.

"We truly believe the most powerful thing the Cherokee Nation can do for Cherokee citizens is to provide them a platform for achieving their own goals and dreams," Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement. "We do that through our education department by providing scholarships and other services for those who choose the higher education path.

"But not all Cherokees want to take that path, so investing in career training is just as important. In northeast Oklahoma and all around the country, many of the fastest-growing industries are in skilled trade that can be both lucrative and sustainable over the long-term.”

The Career Readiness Campus will be located southwest of Tahlequah on more than 20 acres where the Cherokee County Fairgrounds was previously located.

The initial investment represents phase one of the campus.

"These are money-making trades," District 8 Councilor Shawn Crittenden said in a statement. "These are trades that get our elders’ heat and air on, fix their water problems, build Cherokees their first home or fix or replace their roofs, connect our kids to this digital world and more.

"Jobs and problem-fixing — taking care of our people. What a great direction the Cherokee Nation is heading…"

The legislation signed in 2022 to fund the campus also extends the Career Readiness Act through the end of fiscal year 2025. It also sets a goal of placing career service offices within 30 miles of every Cherokee citizen within the Cherokee Nation’s 7,000-square-mile reservation.

Cherokee Nation opened its ninth career services satellite office last year in Wagoner.