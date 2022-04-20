Cherokee Nation partners with National Park Service to protect access to traditional plants

While signing an agreement with the U.S. government to let Cherokee citizens gather plants from a federal park, the tribe will also dedicate nearly 1,000 acres of its own land for “culturally significant plants,” officials announced Wednesday.

The National Park Service will allow Cherokee citizens to take plants for traditional use from Buffalo National River Park in Arkansas, officials said. And the Cherokee Nation itself will designate an area within Adair County as “Cherokee Nation Medicine Keepers Preserve.”

Located near the Bell community, the preserve will protect “culturally significant plants and natural resources for conservation and supporting the advancement of cultural preservation and education,” the tribe said.

“Cherokee traditions are uniquely tied to the land and natural resources,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This order signed today acknowledges that the current generation of Medicine Keepers hold important traditional knowledge and it needs to be revitalized, protected and shared with younger Cherokees.”

Meanwhile, the tribe’s agreement with the National Park Service will allow citizens to gather 76 different plants, such as river cane, bloodroot, sage and hickory, for traditional purposes. Under the agreement, Cherokee citizen will register on the tribe’s Gadugi Porta before gathering plants from Buffalo National River Park in northwest Arkansas.

“This area has a vibrant history of helping sustain our Cherokee people with food, the cane and bushes for our Cherokee crafts, and leaves and roots for traditional medicine,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner.

