Cherokee Nation makes $12M expansion to four tribal health centers

Cherokee Nation citizens in the Nowata area will soon have tribal dental services over 30 miles closer after a multimillion-dollar upgrade of tribal health facilities.

The Cherokee Nation is investing over $12 million to add services and expand facilities at tribal health centers in Nowata, Ochelata, Muskogee and Vinita, according to a news release.

The outpatient health services expansions are a part of ongoing capital improvement projects covered by the tribe’s COVID response plan.

“Expanding access to health care is good for Cherokee citizens, their families and their communities, and it is good for the economy as well,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

“These four projects will create more jobs within our health system, and overall, the expansion of services, state-of-the-art equipment, and facility space will greatly complement the $435 million we are investing into other health care capital improvement projects, including planned construction of a new hospital in Tahlequah and a new outpatient health center in Salina.”

The Will Rogers Health Center expansion in Nowata could add up to 13 staff positions and will add dental services and additional space for optometry services.

Julie Hubbard, communications director for the Cherokee Nation, said Nowata-area Cherokee citizens previously had to drive at least 30 miles to receive tribal dental care.

When the expansion is complete, the health center will have eight dental exam rooms, five optical exam rooms and two optical treatment spaces. Completion of the project is expected this summer, according to a news release.

The Cooweescoowee Health Center expansion in Ochelata will expand laboratory space for the facility’s laboratory and provide three additional dental exam rooms, six new primary care exam rooms, a treatment room and other space for treatment needs.

That project, which also is estimated for completion this summer, will add approximately 12 new positions.

The Three Rivers Health Center project in Muskogee will add CT services, allow all radiology to be housed in one space, and expand other spaces in the health center, with an estimated completion this summer.

The expansion is expected to add three new staff positions, according to the release.

The Vinita Health Center project will add CT scan services and is set for completion this spring. The new services are expected to add three new positions when fully operational, the release states.

Cherokee Nation Health Services has nine outpatient health facilities throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation, as well as the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.

“Over the last decade, Cherokee Nation Health Services has seen a dramatic expansion of services for patients, and today we remain the largest tribally operated health system in the country,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement.

“We must keep investing so that Cherokee families have the best health care. That’s why these four capital improvement projects are particularly important.”

