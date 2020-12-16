Cherokee Nation administers its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to health workers

The Cherokee Nation confirmed Wednesday it administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers this week amid the ongoing pandemic.
"Taking a COVID-19 vaccine is another step forward to saving lives among our Cherokee people and helping stop the spread of this deadly virus in our Cherokee communities," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said ahead of the rollout.
The Cherokee Nation has reported 7,846 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and at least 54 deaths, including at least 20 Cherokee language speakers.
Officials announced last week that the Cherokee Nation would receive 975 of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and planned to use it for healthcare personnel, Cherokee speakers, Cherokee National Treasures and elders over 65 years old in the first phase.
Spokeswoman Julie Hubbard said Wednesday the tribe received its supply on Monday and began administering vaccines to health workers. Cherokee Nation Health Services plans to distribute all of its supply within two weeks of receipt based on Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
Upon proper documentation of the initial distribution, the tribe said it can then make a request for more doses.
"I know some of our Cherokee elders may have reservations about taking the vaccine, but it will save our elders, our speakers, our National Treasures and frontline workers," Hoskin said. "As we continue our phased plan and get more doses into 2021 to begin vaccinating our employees and citizens, we can begin the process of healing from what we know is the worst public health crisis our tribe has faced in generations.”
Phase two will include Cherokee Nation critical staff in other fields, such as education, food and shelter staff, along with those under 55 with underlying health conditions. The third phase applies to more of the general Cherokee Nation population.
“We’re planning based on current vaccine distributions arriving in the coming weeks, and the distribution plans may change as we learn more about the future vaccine availability and dosing requirements arriving from IHS in 2021,” said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.
But the tribe warned the benefits of the vaccine will still likely take "several months" to significantly decrease the level of community spread of COVID-19, and emphasized the importance of other measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.
Brian Hail, deputy executive director of external operations for Cherokee Nation Health Services, said the tribe has been working with the Indian Health Service to create a plan prioritizing those at highest risk of contracting the virus. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in two doses, with the second being given 21 days after the first, and recipients must take both for it to be fully effective.
“The more of our frontline staff that receive the vaccine puts us in line to receive larger allocations in the future. Use of this first allocation and the time in which we administer it, is very important to benefit our communities moving forward,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Health Services.
Allocations of the second dose are set to arrive within the 21-day timespan. Tribal officials said they made "several purchases and facility updates" to properly store the vaccines before their use.
