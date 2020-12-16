Cherokee Nation administers its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to health workers

"I know some of our Cherokee elders may have reservations about taking the vaccine, but it will save our elders, our speakers, our National Treasures and frontline workers," Hoskin said. "As we continue our phased plan and get more doses into 2021 to begin vaccinating our employees and citizens, we can begin the process of healing from what we know is the worst public health crisis our tribe has faced in generations.”

Phase two will include Cherokee Nation critical staff in other fields, such as education, food and shelter staff, along with those under 55 with underlying health conditions. The third phase applies to more of the general Cherokee Nation population.

“We’re planning based on current vaccine distributions arriving in the coming weeks, and the distribution plans may change as we learn more about the future vaccine availability and dosing requirements arriving from IHS in 2021,” said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.

But the tribe warned the benefits of the vaccine will still likely take "several months" to significantly decrease the level of community spread of COVID-19, and emphasized the importance of other measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.