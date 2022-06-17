Cherokee cyclists complete ‘Remember the Removal’ ride honoring their ancestors by retracing Trail of Tears

TAHLEQUAH — Bright orange Cherokee Nation flags flowed behind 11 cyclists Friday morning as they pedaled through an excited crowd in downtown Tahlequah, welcoming the riders home from their three-week, 1,000-mile journey in remembrance of their Cherokee ancestors.

Around 10:30 a.m., an estimated 100 people greeted the cyclists, waving signs of encouragement and welcome in English and Cherokee. The cheers marked the conclusion of the 14th annual Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

The ride commemorates the forced removal of the Cherokee people from their eastern homelands during the fall and winter of 1838-39. Each year, selected riders retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

This year, the cyclists included five citizens of the Cherokee Nation — Jeanette Leach of Rocky Mountain, Kayce O’Field of Tahlequah, Emily Christie of Stilwell, Desiree Matthews of Watts and Miss Indian Oklahoma Madison Whitekiller of Verdigris.

The cyclists also included six members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians based in North Carolina — Adrian Aguilera, Emra Arkansas, Larry Blythe, Justin Lambert, Ethan Ledford and Amy West.

The cyclists dismounted at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion to hug their friends and families. Emotions were rampant and tears were shed among the riders and their families. They held their loved ones tight as Cherokee National Treasurer Tommy Wildcat played a soft tune with a flute on a stage under the pavilion.

The Cherokee National Youth Choir began the return ceremony by singing the “Star Spangled Banner” in Cherokee and English. Then Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. recounted the strength the Cherokee tribe displayed two centuries ago when its citizens were removed from their homes.

“As I think back on the great obstacles and the great traumas, the things that we have endured as a people, I am convinced of a couple of things. First of all, I'm convinced that there's nothing that the Cherokee Nation can't face,” Hoskin said.

“I am also convinced that the lessons we learned, the qualities we developed, the sense of unity that we gained together, … we are strong today because of them.”

West described pedaling through the route as “life-changing” and thanked her team and support staff for their help and encouragement throughout the journey. She said the group found strength and resilience through the ride.

“I wanted to find my place as a Cherokee woman, and I feel that I've done so,” West said. “We've all had to battle racism, assimilation and hatred because of who we are, just as our ancestors.

"I always (say) it's hard to explain the ride to those who haven't been, and that's true. I can't tell you, not because it's a secret or anything, but because it's such a powerful experience that only those who have been will ever understand.”

West described wanting to give up at times but knowing it wasn’t fair of her to complain because her ancestors couldn’t. Because of them, the Cherokee Nation is still present and resilient, she said.

Throughout their journey, butterflies symbolized the presence of their Cherokee ancestors, Whitekiller said. She said that one day as she and the team trained for the ride, a butterfly followed them — a foretelling of their actual journey.

On a particularly challenging day of the ride for Whitekiller, she remembers praying to her ancestors for strength to finish. Then a swarm of butterflies fluttered beside her and the rest of the team.

“The strength of our ancestors is still very much alive today,” Whitekiller said. “They continue to push us forward. They're within us, and they're all around us if we can look for them.”

