Cherokee chief's remarks get international attention, but it's not just about Jeep

A reporter called to ask a question, and the principal chief simply answered it: No, in his opinion, the Cherokee name should not be used as a marketing tool, not for a sports team, and not for an automobile company, either.
The Cherokee Nation didn’t go looking for publicity on the issue, but the tribe sure got it. The chief’s comments attracted international attention this week after Car and Driver magazine published a story it had been working on since January about Jeep’s Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models.
“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told the magazine last month, although his comments were only recently published.
The use of the Cherokee name “comes from a place that is well-intended,” Hoskin continued, “but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”
The remarks made headlines across the United States and quickly spread to Europe.
“Cherokee Nation to Jeep: Stop using the tribe’s name,” the Washington Post declared.
“Jeep pushed to retire Cherokee name from SUVs,” the BBC reported.
Britain’s Daily Mail said “Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to 'retire' name of SUV.”
Chief Hoskin, however, wasn’t singling out Jeep, Cherokee officials emphasized Tuesday. Indeed, he didn’t raise the question in the first place. Hoskin sees it as part of the broader issue of using Native American names and caricatures for branding and marketing, officials said.
The Washington football team, for example, dropped the Redskins name and logo last year, followed by the local Union Public Schools getting rid of the same nickname.
The same logic should apply to consumer products, the chief suggested.
“The best way to honor us,” Hoskin told Car and Driver, “is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language.”
The same car journalist who called Hoskin relayed his comments to Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis. And company executives arranged a video conference with Hoskin in late January, before the article was published.
The chief reiterated his objection to the use of the Cherokee name. The car executives made no promises.
"Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride,” Stellantis said in a written statement. The Amsterdam-based company, formed just last month by the merger of a French automaker with Fiat Chrysler, owns the Jeep brand, which includes the Cherokee SUVs.
“We are, more than ever,” Stellantis said, “committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr."
The chief was not available for comment Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.