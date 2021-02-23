Cherokee chief's remarks get international attention, but it's not just about Jeep

A reporter called to ask a question, and the principal chief simply answered it: No, in his opinion, the Cherokee name should not be used as a marketing tool, not for a sports team, and not for an automobile company, either.

The Cherokee Nation didn’t go looking for publicity on the issue, but the tribe sure got it. The chief’s comments attracted international attention this week after Car and Driver magazine published a story it had been working on since January about Jeep’s Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models.

“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told the magazine last month, although his comments were only recently published.

The use of the Cherokee name “comes from a place that is well-intended,” Hoskin continued, “but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car.”

The remarks made headlines across the United States and quickly spread to Europe.

“Cherokee Nation to Jeep: Stop using the tribe’s name,” the Washington Post declared.

“Jeep pushed to retire Cherokee name from SUVs,” the BBC reported.