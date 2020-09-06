Cherokee chief says nation remains strong, highlights success despite pandemic hurdles during annual address

TAHLEQUAH — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. presented his State of the Nation address Saturday virtually, reaching Cherokee Nation citizens across the county.
The Cherokee National Holiday is the yearly celebration honoring the 1839 signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution and the end of the Trail of Tears. Beginning in 1953, the tribe began the Labor Day celebration with car and art shows, parades, powwow, stickball, Cherokee marbles, gospel singing, pageants and a craft show with traditional Cherokee Nation items.
Due to COVID-19, most of the festivities, including the State of the Nation address were online.
This year’s theme — “We the People of the Cherokee Nation: Celebrating Tribal Sovereignty” — addressed several sovereignty landmarks for the tribe.
“The recent U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the McGirt case means the United States and Oklahoma must now acknowledge that our reservation was never disestablished,” Hoskin said. “I have created a task force and the Council has approved my legislation that will help ensure that the McGirt (decision) is the kind of enduring legacy it needs to be and that our sovereignty is protected.”
Hoskin also took Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to task for his stance on the gaming compacts with the state’s American Indian tribes.
During his 2019 address, Hoskin said Oklahoma must treat Cherokee Nation with respect on the gaming compact. Hoskin said after Stitt’s failure to do so that the Cherokee Nation rallied other tribes in solidarity.
“We stood up for ourselves in federal court and we won,” he said.
Hoskin promised to try to work with other leaders but said he “will not tolerate disrespect for the Cherokee Nation and I will stand up for our rights.”
Also highlighted was the seating of Kim Teehee to the U.S. House of Representatives, fulfilling that a treaty promise made more than 180 years ago, he said.
For all of those promising strides, Cherokee Nation also has some concerns.
“We are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in generations,” Hoskin said.
The Cherokee Nation’s response and recovery is the best in the country, he said.
“The reason is that we are guided by medical science, facts and compassion,” Hoskin said. “I refuse to allow politics, ignorance or our natural impatience with this virus lead us to make bad decisions.”
“Our public health and infectious disease staff is simply the best in the business,” Hoskin said. “I’ve seen strength in the faces of those doctors and nurses who worked long shifts at our hospitals, but were determined to come back the next shift to care for COVID patients.”
The tribe’s Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan is addressing many critical needs, he said.
Council members, often putting themselves in harms’ way, just to get food, services and vital information to citizens when they needed it the most, Hoskin said.
“We are making key investments to build strength and resilience in Cherokee communities, which is our best hope to slow the spread of COVID,” Hoskin said.
“We have strength, and we have hope,” Hoskin said.
Among the accomplishments of the past year is the investment of $30 million to repair or replace homes for low income elders and fix community buildings, he said.
Other highlights include the admittance of five Cherokee students into the first medical school in Indian Country located in Tahlequah, and saving the Cherokee Nation language.
“When our people look back generations from now they will note that the Cherokees made an historic effort to save our language in just this past year,” Hoskin said.
“Together, we’ve experienced a year that has seen difficulties and triumphs,” Hoskin said. “As we look back, and as we look forward, it is clear that the state of our Nation remains strong.”
