Cherokee chief says nation remains strong, highlights success despite pandemic hurdles during annual address

During his 2019 address, Hoskin said Oklahoma must treat Cherokee Nation with respect on the gaming compact. Hoskin said after Stitt’s failure to do so that the Cherokee Nation rallied other tribes in solidarity.

“We stood up for ourselves in federal court and we won,” he said.

Hoskin promised to try to work with other leaders but said he “will not tolerate disrespect for the Cherokee Nation and I will stand up for our rights.”

Also highlighted was the seating of Kim Teehee to the U.S. House of Representatives, fulfilling that a treaty promise made more than 180 years ago, he said.

For all of those promising strides, Cherokee Nation also has some concerns.

“We are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in generations,” Hoskin said.

The Cherokee Nation’s response and recovery is the best in the country, he said.

“The reason is that we are guided by medical science, facts and compassion,” Hoskin said. “I refuse to allow politics, ignorance or our natural impatience with this virus lead us to make bad decisions.”