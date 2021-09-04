Cherokee chief says governor's challenge of McGirt ruling will be met with 'determined opposition' during State of the Nation address

TAHLEQUAH — The COVID pandemic once again prompted Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to deliver his State of the Nation address virtually on Saturday.

This year’s 69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday — Cultivating our Culture: Language. Literacy. Lifeways — featured both virtual and in-person events. It also honors the 200th anniversary of Sequoyah’s Cherokee syllabary.

Cherokee Nation faced many challenges this past year, the two challenges that drew the most publicity were COVID and the U.S. Supreme Court decision known as the “McGirt decision.”

“What Oklahoma had 113 years to do, we are doing in a matter of months,” Hoskin said referring to the aftermath of the McGirt decision.

The decision said the land in northeast Oklahoma remains Cherokee reservation and judicial matters be under the Cherokee Nation not the state. Last month, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the McGirt decision is still intact, but only applies to current cases rather than a retroactive decision.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s belief that “McGirt is a crisis that needs to be solved will be met with the fierce and determined opposition of the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said.