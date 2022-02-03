Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal officials on reservation issue: It's time to move on

Officials with the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations on Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision nearly two weeks ago to pass on overturning its McGirt ruling and expressed hope that the court would reject one remaining group of challenges by the state to the landmark ruling.
Chickasaw Nation Senior Counsel Stephen Greetham said the court’s decision not to overturn McGirt in its entirety reaffirms the continued existence of six tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma.
“With the court’s decisions at the end of January, there’s no ambiguity left. The law is the law, and we need to move forward,” Greetham said, referring to the reservation issue.
Greetham’s comments, as well as those by Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill, came during a virtual briefing with the media Thursday afternoon on the McGirt ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected the state of Oklahoma’s request that it overturn its own July 2020 McGirt ruling.
The decision is named after Jimcy McGirt, an inmate who successfully challenged his state child sex-abuse convictions and life without parole prison sentence on grounds that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him when it did so in the 1990s.
The July 2020 ruling and subsequent ones by a state appellate court acknowledged that the tribal reservations of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations, as well as those of the Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole and Quapaw nations in Oklahoma, are still in existence and have been since well before statehood.
The ruling has triggered a reconfiguration of criminal jurisprudence in the eastern half of the state among tribal, state and federal prosecutors as well as Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor's filing with the nation’s highest court dozens of petitions challenging the ruling.
The petitions challenge the McGirt decision outright or ask that it be amended to grant the state concurrent jurisdiction in certain cases.
While the Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected consideration of its entire ruling, the justices did opt to consider whether the state of Oklahoma shares jurisdiction with federal prosecutors when a non-Indian is a suspect in an Indian Country case involving a tribal member victim.
One of the cases before the Supreme Court on the co-jurisdiction question is that of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who was serving a 35-year Tulsa County prison sentence for child neglect.
While Castro-Huerta has already pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on similar charges in federal court, state officials contend that co-jurisdiction is necessary to prevent others who successfully appeal their convictions on McGirt grounds from walking free in cases where the statute of limitations now prevents the filing of charges.
State officials also contend that joint jurisdiction is necessary because federal officials do not have the resources to prosecute minor crimes involving nontribal members who victimize tribal members on reservation grounds.
The federal statute of limitations for most crimes not involving a death or juvenile victim is five years.
Both Hill and Greetham said the tribes’ opposition to the remaining McGirt issue before the court is a matter for Congress rather than the justice system.
“We have actually supported federal legislation that would authorize us to compact with the state on the question of concurrent jurisdiction,” Greetham said. “And that’s the appropriate way to do it.”
The concept of the state of Oklahoma's sharing jurisdiction with federal prosecutors when the suspect is non-Indian and the victim is a tribal member is not new in the post-McGirt age.
Mike Hunter, former state attorney general, proposed such a scenario less than three months following the McGirt ruling.
The proposal called for federal legislation to permit tribes to form compacts with the state to share criminal jurisdiction on reservation land in cases when the suspect is nontribal and the victim is tribal.
While the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations backed the proposal conceptually, the measure quickly fell apart after officials with the Seminole and Muscogee nations voiced opposition to federal legislation to permit compacting.
A proposal by U.S. Rep. Tom Cole to permit just the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations to compact with the state is still pending in Congress.
Greetham described a court decision that would give Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction in cases involving non-Indians committing crimes against tribal members as a “fairly blunt tool approach” to what is actually a “fairly complex set of issues.”
“It doesn’t address all the implementation questions that arise,” whereas congressional action could better address details in a joint jurisdiction agreement, Greetham said.
Hill, meanwhile, said the logistics between law enforcement entities continue to improve, noting that Cherokee Nation prosecutors have filed 3,300 criminal cases since its reservation was acknowledged as still intact under McGirt.
“So I think from an intergovernmental standpoint on the ground, the situation is going extremely well,” Hill said.
“That being said, we still continue to see a lot of rhetoric from some of the elected officials in Oklahoma, which undermines faith in these institutions, these tribal institutions and these relationships that we’ve been building, and that continues to be disappointing,” Hill said.
She said she is hopeful now that the issue on reservations is settled that the parties can move beyond that and “into more robust discussions about what tribal-state agreements could look like between the state and the tribes … .”
“If there are changes that need to be made, … these are matters for Congress to decide,” Hill said.
Greetham said he expected oral arguments before the Supreme Court to be held in April or May on the joint-jurisdiction question with a ruling by the end of the court's current session, which ends in late June or early July.
McGirt, meanwhile, has since been found guilty in federal court of charges similar to those he faced in state court and has been sentenced to serve three life prison sentences.