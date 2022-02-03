Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal officials on reservation issue: It's time to move on

The July 2020 ruling and subsequent ones by a state appellate court acknowledged that the tribal reservations of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations, as well as those of the Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole and Quapaw nations in Oklahoma, are still in existence and have been since well before statehood.

The ruling has triggered a reconfiguration of criminal jurisprudence in the eastern half of the state among tribal, state and federal prosecutors as well as Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor's filing with the nation’s highest court dozens of petitions challenging the ruling.

The petitions challenge the McGirt decision outright or ask that it be amended to grant the state concurrent jurisdiction in certain cases.

While the Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected consideration of its entire ruling, the justices did opt to consider whether the state of Oklahoma shares jurisdiction with federal prosecutors when a non-Indian is a suspect in an Indian Country case involving a tribal member victim.

One of the cases before the Supreme Court on the co-jurisdiction question is that of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who was serving a 35-year Tulsa County prison sentence for child neglect.