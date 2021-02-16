Cherokee casinos,other Cherokee Nation Businesses suspend operations until Wednesday

Cherokee Nation Businesses is temporarily suspending business operations to assist with the power-grid challenges facing the Midwest.

The closures began at 5 p.m. Monday, with the tribe's casinos expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"CNB has built a reputation for making tough decisions for the right reasons, and that legacy will continue today as we put the needs of our communities ahead of our business goals," Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, said in a statement.

"As an industry leader, we hope we can inspire other businesses throughout the region to join us as we plan, prepare and proceed through the next few days of inclement weather."

Temporary operational shutdowns include all nine Cherokee Casino properties, Hard Rock Tulsa and other business, retail and cultural sites. All employees scheduled to work during this time will be paid for their shifts.

The Roland Travel Plaza will remain open 24 hours a day to serve the community with emergency needs, and the Tahlequah Outpost will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The reopening date and time are subject to change as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.