Chelsea woman killed in collision west of Chelsea
  • Updated
A Chelsea woman died Wednesday after her vehicle hit a tree in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Stacie Shrier, 47, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road NS 4200 about 2 miles west of Chelsea when her vehicle ran off the road around 5:30 p.m.

Her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway before coming back across and then off the left side of the road, where it hit the tree and a fence, troopers said.

Shrier was pinned in the vehicle for about 15 minutes and was taken to a Claremore hospital with fatal head, internal and leg injuries, the Highway Patrol reported.

The two passengers — 3-year-old and 2-year-old girls — were in front-facing car seats and were not injured, troopers said. Shrier was not wearing a seat belt, they reported.

