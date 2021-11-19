 Skip to main content
Checotah man killed in single-car McIntosh County crash
A Checotah man died in a McIntosh County crash on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Christopher Hill, 47, was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound on Texanna Road near South 4295 Road about 3:30 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right and over-corrected to the left, causing his vehicle to roll onto its side and crash against some trees, an OHP report states. 

Hill was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was partially ejected and pinned by the sport utility vehicle, according to the report. His condition remains under investigation, as does the cause of the crash. 

Hill died at the scene due to "massive injuries," the report states. 

The report did not indicate whether the vehicle's airbags deployed. 

