Checotah man dies of injuries two weeks after Texanna Road crash

A Checotah man died Tuesday of injuries he suffered during a crash north of Eufaula two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Collin Phillippi, 29, was one of two passengers in a 2003 Dodge truck that crashed on Texanna Road east of U.S. 69 in McIntosh County just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 10.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers reported, but their report says the roadway was wet and that not all passengers were wearing seat belts. The report does not specify whether Phillippi was wearing a seat belt.
His driver, a 32-year-old Eufaula man, and fellow passenger, a 28-year-old Checotah man, reportedly were not injured.
Troopers wrote that none of the passengers was ejected but that Phillippi was pinned for an unknown time. The truck's airbags did not deploy, the report states.
Phillippi, who was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, is the second Checotah man to die of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Texanna Road in a little more than a week.
Christopher Hill, 47, was killed Friday, Nov. 19, when the SUV he was driving ran off the right side of the road near 4295 Road about 3:30 a.m. and he over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and crash into some trees, troopers reported then.
Hill was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected and pinned by the sport utility vehicle. He died at the scene.
Checotah is a town of about 3,000 residents south of Muskogee and east of Henryetta near the northern shores of Lake Eufaula.