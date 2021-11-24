Checotah man dies of injuries two weeks after Texanna Road crash

A Checotah man died Tuesday of injuries he suffered during a crash north of Eufaula two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Collin Phillippi, 29, was one of two passengers in a 2003 Dodge truck that crashed on Texanna Road east of U.S. 69 in McIntosh County just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers reported, but their report says the roadway was wet and that not all passengers were wearing seat belts. The report does not specify whether Phillippi was wearing a seat belt.

His driver, a 32-year-old Eufaula man, and fellow passenger, a 28-year-old Checotah man, reportedly were not injured.

Troopers wrote that none of the passengers was ejected but that Phillippi was pinned for an unknown time. The truck's airbags did not deploy, the report states.

Phillippi, who was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, is the second Checotah man to die of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Texanna Road in a little more than a week.