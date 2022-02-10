 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Checotah man dies in hospital after car crash
Checotah man dies in hospital after car crash

  • Updated
A 95-year-old Checotah man died after sustaining critical injuries in a car crash Wednesday about 1.5 miles west of Quapaw in Ottawa County.

Ralph Parker failed to stop at a stop sign as he attempted to turn left from southbound U.S. 69 onto Alternate U.S. 69 just before noon, and his 2020 Buick SUV was struck by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Parker was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, where he died almost nine hours later, troopers said.

His passenger, an 82-year-old man from Checotah, was admitted to the hospital in good condition, the OHP reported.

The pickup driver and his passenger refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.

All involved were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

