Checotah man dies in crash near Lake Eufaula

A Checotah man died in a crash near Lake Eufaula on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Shannon Scales, 55, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup along Harbor Drive west of Lotawatah Road when the crash occurred about 4:20 p.m., according to the report.
Scales was pronounced dead at the scene due to "massive injuries," the report states. His passenger, a 58-year-old woman also of Checotah, reportedly was not injured.
Troopers don't yet know what caused the crash and continue to investigate. Neither Scales nor his passenger was wearing a seat belt, and although the pickup was equipped with airbags, they did not deploy, according to the report.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
