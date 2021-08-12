Checotah man dies in crash near Lake Eufaula

A Checotah man died in a crash near Lake Eufaula on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Shannon Scales, 55, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup along Harbor Drive west of Lotawatah Road when the crash occurred about 4:20 p.m., according to the report.

Scales was pronounced dead at the scene due to "massive injuries," the report states. His passenger, a 58-year-old woman also of Checotah, reportedly was not injured.

Troopers don't yet know what caused the crash and continue to investigate. Neither Scales nor his passenger was wearing a seat belt, and although the pickup was equipped with airbags, they did not deploy, according to the report.

