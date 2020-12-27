Captain Supertooth takes dental health program virtual to help parents who have become at-home educators

For all of Captain Supertooth’s informative powers, the character was left unable to connect with children once COVID-19 struck and closed schools.
Captain Supertooth typically educates 20,000 pre-kindergarteners through third-graders in classrooms each year on the importance of tooth and gum hygiene. So Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation reworked the presentation and in the fall launched a free virtual version for families at home.
“Parents are suddenly becoming at-home educators, so we wanted to provide them with a tool that would give them a 20- or 30-minute break and let someone else take over the wheel for a little while and do some educating and get the kids exciting about brushing those teeth every day,” said Terissa Singleton, director of Delta Dental of Oklahoma.
Virtual visits on Zoom can be scheduled online at captainsupertooth.com/booking. Parents have the option of having Captain Supertooth mail a care package that has a toothbrush and other items to children after the visit.
The Oklahoma Oral Health Coalition every three years researches and compiles an oral health report card for the state compared to the nation’s performance. Oklahoma received a D in 2020.
Singleton pointed to two of the more concerning grading metrics in Oklahoma as it pertains to the younger population:
49% of people ages 1-20 have received a preventive dental care visit (C)
66% of third-graders have cavities or fillings (F)
Singleton said it’s important for children to brush twice a day, floss each day and visit a dentist twice a year. Choosing water as much as possible over sugary drinks and foods is key, too.
She said there are a great deal of oral health needs in the state.
“The key is getting kids trained up early on to value their oral health,” Singleton said. “To know that they’re going to keep those teeth for a lifetime, to expect to keep them for a lifetime, to empower them to feel like what they’re doing is making a difference, that brushing really will help.
“If you can instill that early on and get that habit going, that’s where we’re going to see the difference as adults.”
Singleton said Captain Supertooth’s high-energy and interactive presentations often took place in cafeterias or gymnasiums for large groups of kids.
The reworked program allows kids in one-on-one type settings to participate, which can be “an interesting adventure for the Captain, too” because of the new level of interaction, she said.
Captain Supertooth has done some in-person visits to classrooms and also can do the presentation virtually to an individual classroom, with the program aimed at quality over quantity.
Singleton noted that children on Medicaid — or SoonerCare — are covered for two dental visits per year at no cost to the parents.
The Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation helpline (405-607-4747) connects callers with a dental care navigator to help find a SoonerCare provider, as well as low-cost or free clinics or even ones open during atypical hours.
She said it’s important to get a child in front of a dentist before there is pain or complaints.
“We recognize that it’s not that simple, even before COVID,” Singleton said. “When you have a kid on SoonerCare, if they qualify, that means their family has a relatively low income.
“That means the folks may be working two or three part-time jobs without paid time off, so it costs them money to do preventative visits.”
