California woman dies after being hit by car on Interstate 40

A California woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Muskogee County.
Rachel Faye Alves, 39, of Lancaster, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Alves was struck as she was standing in the middle of the interstate's eastbound lanes about 4 p.m. Monday, according to the report. An eastbound 2019 Nissan swerved to avoid hitting her, but the driver's side front and mirror struck her.
Troopers cited pedestrian action as the cause of the crash.
